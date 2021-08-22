City of Mission Survey for New Bike Park and Pumptrack

Mission – The City of Mission has launched the survey for community input on the new bike skills park and hard-surface pumptrack.



The city hired the Canadian Ramp Company for their bike park expertise and Velosolutions for their creative pump track designs and are currently working with the Fraser Valley Mountain Bike Association and the Mission Community Cycling Coalition on the design and construction of this project.



Residents can now add their voices to help determine the park location and the features they would like to be considered in the design.



The survey is available at engage.mission.ca/mission-pumptrack-and-bike-park. It should take no more than five minutes to complete and will be open until September 8, 2021.



The next steps will include the survey results being presented to the community, along with three shortlisted site locations. This will be followed by an in-person public engagement at each of the potential locations. From here the chosen location will be announced and the concept design plan will be shared for further public feedback. Once the final design is approved the work can begin.



“This is an important investment for the community,” said Mayor Paul Horn. “Pump tracks are growing in popularity because they are a great way to get exercise, enjoy the outdoors, and build connections with neighbours.”



Council approved the funding for this project back in October of 2020. The funds are from the Community Amenity Contributions (CACs) reserve, which is paid by developers for off-site infrastructure needs.



This project meets a Mission council strategic priority for a liveable complete community and aligns with the Parks, Recreation & Culture Masterplan.