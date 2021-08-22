Canadian Radio Sanctuary – Celebration 125 & Beyond: Podcast with Victoria Brookes on the Agassiz Fall Fair and Corn Festival (VIDEO)

Agassiz/Kent (John Henry Oliver) – Canadian Radio Sanctuary – Celebration 125 & Beyond: Podcast with Victoria Brookes on the Agassiz Fall Fair and Corn Festival.

For many years in Agassiz, BC Victoria Brookes worked as a horticulturist at the Experimental Research Farm. For more than 20 years she’s been President of the Agassiz Fall Fair and Corn Festival, a position that is year-round as Victoria oversees the fairgrounds area (of Centennial Park) which includes the Agricultural Hall and the Livestock Pavilion. She speaks of the beginnings of the fair and festival and how they eventually became one large event. This podcast and/or interview was recorded on August 19, 2021, and mentions the old days but also gives information and dates for the 2021 fall fair and corn festival…from the Corn King or Queen to the rides in the midway. For more…http://www.agassizfallfair.com. For general history, at any time, see http://www.agassizharrisonmuseum.org. The 2021 fair begins September 17th. This is a non-profit project for the District of Kent’s 125th-anniversary sub-committee, initially established to honour the 125th year in 2020. To hear many more podcasts in this vein, see Celebration 125 & Beyond: Podcasts on YouTube or visit the Facebook pages Celebration 125 & Beyond or Canadian Radio Sanctuary. Thanks for your support. This is a John Henry Oliver production. Enjoy! Stay safe!