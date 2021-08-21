UPDATE – Kindness Chain Chilliwack Seniors Appreciation BBQ – Pictures

Chilliwack – Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association held another Free Senior’s Appreciation BBQ & Live Music for Chilliwack Seniors at Central Community Park Downtown Chilliwack( 45951 Victoria Avenue) on World Senior Citizen’s Day, Saturday 21st August.

KCCA appreciate our senior community & enjoy honoring them.

Thanks to the sponsors – Save on Foods, Homelife Advantage Reality Chilliwack, Business Improvement Association for making this possible. & local donors for making this possible.

