Chilliwack, Harrison, Seabird Island Among Communities Receiving Provincial Funding for Flood Planning

Fraser Valley – Another 38 communities throughout B.C. have been awarded funding for flood planning through a program that has provided more than $75 million to First Nations and local governments for projects to better prepare for, mitigate and respond to emergencies.

The $77-million Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF), administered through the Union of BC Municipalities, is a suite of programs designed to enhance the resiliency of First Nations communities, local governments and residents. The successful applicants for the latest round of funding have been provided $5.1 million to prevent, eliminate or reduce potential hazards through flood planning.

CEPF flood planning projects

Chilliwack – Vedder River Flood Risk Assessment

Total approved funding: $150,000

Harrison Hot Springs – Flood Level Assessment and Mitigation Measures for Village

Total approved funding: $147,927

Seabird Island Band – Channel Shoreline Flood Mitigation Planning Project

Total approved funding: $150,000