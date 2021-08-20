Kelly Velonis Acclaimed as Liberal Candidate for Chilliwack-Hope in September 20 Federal Election

Chilliwack-Hope – Kelly Velonis was acclaimed as the Liberal candidate for Chilliwack-Hope by the LPC nomination team.

Verlonis is the Executive Director at Chilliwack & District Seniors’ Resources Society. She ran for Chilliwack School Trustee in 2018. She ran as the Federal Liberal Candidate in 2019.

In 2020, Velonis did publicly make a comment that she would not search for any political office due to COVID and her current job, but in her media release, she noted that times have obviously changed.

Chilliwack-Hope Riding vice-chair Kevin Standeven confirmed the announcement. “We are grateful that Kelly has decided to once again be Chilliwack-Hope’s Liberal candidate in this election. Her passion for our community and history of taking action to improve the lives of others are what our party is all about.” said Standeven.

Velonis thanked supporters and added “I had previously announced I wouldn’t run again mostly because of my professional commitments during the pandemic. We are rounding the corner on this challenging period and I’m ready to help our community recover and move forward. Chilliwack and Hope are vibrant and evolving communities and its time that view be reflected in Ottawa.”

Velonis is now the fourth confirmed candidate for #elxn44. The others are incumbent Conservative MP Mark Strahl, NDP’s DJ Pohl and PPC’s Rob Bogunovic.

All party candidates have until 2PM PT August 30 to file their legal campaign and financial papers.