Chilliwack River Valley Outdoor Learning Program – Fall 2021 (INTERVIEW) Info Session With Teachers On Saturday August 21

Chilliwack River Valley – The Chilliwack River Valley Outdoor Learning Program is preparing for their Fall 2021 program.

At Thompson Park this Saturday, meet the teachers, learn about the program, and get to know the programs beautiful home base.

From coordinator Joy Watson-Finnigan:

Did you know that even if your child attends public school most teachers are okay if their student(s) misses one day per week for outdoor learning?Our program provides all families with the Prescribed Learning Outcomes (and big ideas) that your child covers on a weekly basis for report card time.This information can be forward to your DL, home schoolers and classroom teacher as a way to reflect what your child is learning in our program.Outdoor learning is very beneficial for children on so many levels. Please click on link for further information.https://childnature.ca/…/upl…/2017/10/FSC-Guide-1.pdf… So, if your child loves being outdoors and has an abundance of energy or needs that extra social/emotional support than this program will no doubt be perfect for your child and family. If you have any questions, please reach out to Joy Watson-Finnigan

Ms. Watson-Finnigan spoke with FVN’s Don Lehn about what the program is about, who is eligible and what the admission requirements are: