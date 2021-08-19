Fraser Health Declares COVID-19 Outbreak at Heritage Village in Chilliwack

Chilliwack/Surrey – Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Heritage Village in Chilliwack. One resident and three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Heritage Village is a long-term care facility that is owned and operated by Fraser Health. The one resident and three staff members are currently in self-isolation at their homes.

Fraser Health has worked with the site to support the implementation of enhanced control measures. Fraser Health is also working with the site to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

Fraser Health has worked with the site to proactively implement the following measures:

Staffing levels are being supported to maintain resident care.

Social visits are restricted in the affected areas of the facility. Essential visits may continue.

· Staff and residents movement in the affected areas of the facility has been modified to minimize exposure to others.

· Cleaning and infection control measures have been further enhanced.

· Residents, families and staff are being notified.

· Twice a day screening of all staff and residents is taking place.

· Additional testing and screening is in place to support monitoring of disease control.

During this time, Fraser Health has additional presence at the site to take any further actions required and support the facility. This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.