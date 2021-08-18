Winners of the 2022 Calendar Photo Contest – Fundraiser for The Salvation Army – Abbotsford/Mission

Abbotsford/Mission – 78 photographers submitted 242 images and public “loves” for the images reached over 3,300. The contest, which ended on July 31st invited photographers of all ages and skill levels to submit their images showcasing the communities of Abbotsford & Mission in five categories – Seasonal, Mother Nature, Wildlife, Historical Places and Landmarks and Close-ups.

The 2022 Calendar will be on sale for $15 starting September 20th, 2021 at the Community Booth in Sevenoaks Shopping Centre and at the Centre of Hope on Gladys Avenue – perfect staff appreciation or Christmas gifts! The winning images will be featured on the Gallery Wall near the Community Booth for everyone to enjoy. Sales from the Calendars will support programs and services offered at The Salvation Army’s Centre of Hope.

“We are so blown away by the incredible participation for this brand new fundraiser”, states Kim Hissink, Fundraising Coordinator for The Salvation Army. “We were not sure what to expect – but once the images started coming in March, we knew it was going to be a huge success”.

The judging team of Davina Graham owner of Photography by Davina, Larry Krause, Ad Manager with The Abbotsford News and Tania Taylor – Murray GM Abbotsford had the challenging task of choosing the final 24 images.



GRAND PRIZE WINNER – Kathy Burton’s “A PASTORAL TRAIL”. Her photo is the 2022 Calendar Cover and also featured in the month of April. She will receive a $100 Keg Gift Card.

SECOND PLACE – Robert Novac’s image of a coyote is featured in the month of May and he will receive a $100 Retail Gift Card.

THIRD PLACE – David Loewen’s “MISSION BRIDGE” is featured in the month of June and he will receive a $75 Retail Gift Card.

PEOPLES CHOICE AWARD: Keith Clark’s “3 GENTS ON MONTROSE AVENUE” received 145 “loves”. A special icon will appear on his image that will be featured in the month of October. He will also receive a $50 Retail Gift Card.

The remaining winning images were submitted by photographers: Anika Connon, Carl Erickson, Chelsea Clarke, Chloe Donaldson, Cynthia Clarke, Dan Hutchinson, Doreen Jung, Emily Marazzi, Greg Cross, Jarin Skett, Judi Warkentin, Maya Nair, Michael Snell, Tanner Geringer, Tony Mayo and Zachary Loewen.



A special thank you to the following whose contributions have made this fundraiser possible:

Calendar Monthly Sponsors: Abby Bike Shop, Blackwood Home Hardware Building Centre, Kiwanis Club of Clearbrook, Murray GM-Abbotsford, Ritchie Smith Feeds, SJ Ritchie Research Farms Ltd., Sevenoaks Shopping Centre, Harvey Goodwin & Blaine Bailey – Sutton Group West Coast Realty, Unitex Sales and Zone Garage Fraser Valley.

Designer: Heidi Massie owner of Cranberry Fire Graphic Design, Printers: Globe Printers and Web support: Vince Dimanno owner of Figure 8 Software Development Inc.