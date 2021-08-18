UFV Cascades – Women’s Soccer – Ramp Up Preseason with Exhibition Matches

Fraser Valley – The University of the Fraser Valley women’s soccer program launches its 2021 preseason schedule in earnest this week, as they play their first exhibition games against university opponents.

The Cascades opened training camp in late July, and have warmed up with scrimmages vs. local soccer clubs and PACWEST teams. They face their first Canada West conference rival tonight (Wednesday, Aug. 18), hosting the UNBC Timberwolves at MRC Sports Complex, Field 4 (8 p.m. kickoff). On Saturday, they take on the UBC Okanagan Heat in Abbotsford (2 p.m., MRC), and they wrap up their slate of university opponents with a pair of road games vs. Simon Fraser University (Aug. 24 and Sept. 11).

The UFV women open the Canada West campaign with a home-field set vs. the Victoria Vikes, Sept. 17 and 19, at Rotary Stadium.

WSOC FULL SCHEDULE

“I think the players and staff are all looking forward to getting going, especially starting against competition we’ll meet at some point in conference play,” Cascades women’s head coach Niko Marcina said. “We’ve been building towards this over the past month and a half, and we’re hoping to reap the rewards of that work against some quality opposition.

“We’ve set out to revamp our style of play, and if we can apply some of the concepts of this new brand of soccer, we’ll be very happy. The players are excited to showcase what they’re done, and apply it against conference teams.”