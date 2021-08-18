TWU Volleyballers Make Up Bulk of Team Off To 2021 NORCECA Continental Championship

Langley – TWU’s men’s volleyball team will make up nearly half of Canada’s roster at the 2021 NORCECA Continental Championship, as six Spartans were named to the 14-man roster that will compete in Durango, Mexico, starting Wednesday.

The Spartans contingent includes Jesse Elser (Calgary), Mathias Elser (Calgary), Pearce Eshenko (’20, Banff, Alta.), Brodie Hofer (Langley), Jackson Howe (Calgary) and Eric Loeppky (’20, Steinbach, Man.).

Canada will compete in Group A with teams from Puerto Rico, Trinidad & Tobago and host Mexico. Group B will consist of Cuba, the U.S., Dominican Republic and Guatemala.

TWU’s group of six features five Spartans who have been with Canada’s NextGen training group throughout the summer in Gatineau, Quebec, along with Loeppky, who played with Canada’s side at the Volleyball Nations League as well as training with the Tokyo-bound Olympic team as an alternate prior to the Games.

MVB | The NORCECA Continental Championship starts today and we have SIX @TrinityWestern Spartans representing @VballCanada in Mexico!#MapleSpartans x #TWUVolleyball https://t.co/V1oi7tAmFH — TWU Spartans (@TWUSpartans) August 18, 2021

2021 NORCECA Championship Schedule

Aug. 18 | Canada vs Puerto Rico | 1pm (PT)

Aug. 19 | Canada vs. Trinidad & Tobago | 11am (PT)

Aug. 20 | Canada vs. Mexico | 6pm (PT)

Aug. 21 | Quarter-Finals

Aug. 22 | Semifinals

Aug. 23 | Finals

Canada Roster | 2021 NORCECA Championship

Jesse Elser, Calgary, AB

Jackson Howe, Calgary, AB

Jordan Pereira, St. Catharines, ON

Pearce Eshenko, Banff, AB

Justin Lui, Pickering, ON

Brodie Hofer, Langley, BC

Xander Ketrzynski, Toronto, ON

Jackson Bere, Toronto, ON

Fynnian McCarthy, Lake Country, BC

Eric Loeppky, Steinbach, MB

Brandon Koppers, Puslinch, ON

Brett Walsh, Calgary, AB

Danny Demyanenko, Toronto, ON

Mathias Elser, Calgary AB

Staff

Larry McKay, Head Coach

Matthew Harris, Assistant Coach

Ian Eibbitt, Assistant Coach

Jacalyn Moore, Physiotherapist

Lionel Bonnaure, Performance Analyst

Cassandra Nicol, Team Manager