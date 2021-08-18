TWU Volleyballers Make Up Bulk of Team Off To 2021 NORCECA Continental Championship

Langley – TWU’s men’s volleyball team will make up nearly half of Canada’s roster at the 2021 NORCECA Continental Championship, as six Spartans were named to the 14-man roster that will compete in Durango, Mexico, starting Wednesday.
The Spartans contingent includes Jesse Elser (Calgary), Mathias Elser (Calgary), Pearce Eshenko (’20, Banff, Alta.), Brodie Hofer (Langley), Jackson Howe (Calgary) and Eric Loeppky (’20, Steinbach, Man.).
Canada will compete in Group A with teams from Puerto Rico, Trinidad & Tobago and host Mexico. Group B will consist of Cuba, the U.S., Dominican Republic and Guatemala.
TWU’s group of six features five Spartans who have been with Canada’s NextGen training group throughout the summer in Gatineau, Quebec, along with Loeppky, who played with Canada’s side at the Volleyball Nations League as well as training with the Tokyo-bound Olympic team as an alternate prior to the Games.
2021 NORCECA Championship Schedule
Aug. 18 | Canada vs Puerto Rico | 1pm (PT)
Aug. 19 | Canada vs. Trinidad & Tobago | 11am (PT)
Aug. 20 | Canada vs. Mexico | 6pm (PT)
Aug. 21 | Quarter-Finals
Aug. 22 | Semifinals
Aug. 23 | Finals
Canada Roster | 2021 NORCECA Championship
Jesse Elser, Calgary, AB
Jackson Howe, Calgary, AB
Jordan Pereira, St. Catharines, ON
Pearce Eshenko, Banff, AB
Justin Lui, Pickering, ON
Brodie Hofer, Langley, BC
Xander Ketrzynski, Toronto, ON
Jackson Bere, Toronto, ON
Fynnian McCarthy, Lake Country, BC
Eric Loeppky, Steinbach, MB
Brandon Koppers, Puslinch, ON
Brett Walsh, Calgary, AB
Danny Demyanenko, Toronto, ON
Mathias Elser, Calgary AB
Staff
Larry McKay, Head Coach
Matthew Harris, Assistant Coach
Ian Eibbitt, Assistant Coach
Jacalyn Moore, Physiotherapist
Lionel Bonnaure, Performance Analyst
Cassandra Nicol, Team Manager
