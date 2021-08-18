City of Abbotsford seeks Artists and Arts Groups for Culture Days – September 24 to October 24

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford is calling on Abbotsford artists and arts groups to submit an application to perform or present at this year’s Culture Days event on October 2 at the Abbotsford Recreation Centre.

Abbotsford’s event is part of a national Culture Days initiative to celebrate arts, culture, and heritage that runs from September 24 to October 24, 2021. This year’s national theme is “Re:Imagine” as Canadians are collectively imagining what a post-pandemic world could look like and how we can each contribute to that picture being brighter.

RE:IMAGINE with us.

Arts and culture emerged as a lifeline of joy, providing gifts of colour, hope, and reprieve needed to make it through this past year. Collectively, we’re imagining what a post-pandemic world could look like and how we can each contribute to that picture being brighter. Through that lens, Culture Days has chosen RE:IMAGINE as the very apt 2021 theme.

RE:IMAGINE signals a positive turning point – the commitment to building tangible change into the future of arts and culture.

Artists can apply to host eligible activities, including:

· Performances

· Workshops

· Collaborative art projects

· Artist demos

Successful applicants will receive a $500 honourarium for their activity. Applicants must complete an online application form no later than Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.

All inquiries on Culture Days in Abbotsford can be addressed to Tara-Lynn Kozma-Perrin, Culture Coordinator at [email protected].

Links:

· Online application and details to participate in Culture Days: www.abbotsford.ca/culture-days

· Information about the national Culture Days initiative: www.culturedays.ca

Culture Days is the largest collective public participation campaign undertaken by the arts and cultural community in Canada. Every year, thousands of events are connected under the celebratory banner of Culture Days – communities large and small are united from coast to coast to coast to increase public engagement in cultural experiences through free, participatory arts and culture events.