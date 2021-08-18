CEBL Awards – Bandits Steals Defensive Nod

Fraser Valley/Edmonton – The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced its 2021 CEBL Award winners on Wednesday evening as part of the 2021 Championship Weekend in Edmonton. Edmonton Stingers guard Xavier Moon took top honours, winning his third CEBL Player of the Year award, while Lindell Wigginton was named Canadian Player of The Year.



All CEBL Award winners receive a customized ring from Jostens, the official Supplier of Awards and Rings to the CEBL.



The award winners were as follows:

Clutch Player of the Year: Lindell Wigginton (Hamilton)

U SPORTS Player of the Year: Lloyd Pandi (Niagara)

Sixth Man of the Year: Adika Peter-McNeilly (Edmonton)

Defensive Player of the Year: Brandon Gilbeck (Fraser Valley)

Canadian Player of the Year: Lindell Wigginton (Hamilton)

Player of the Year: Xavier Moon (Edmonton)

Coach of the Year: Jermaine Small (Edmonton)



Establishing himself as one of the league’s premier interior defenders, Fraser Valley’s Brandon Gilbeck took Defensive Player of the Year honours. The seven-foot import forward led the league in blocks per game (2.8) and finished fourth in the league in rebounds per game (7.7). Gilbeck’s contributions on the defensive end further helped the Bandits finish first in the league in blocks per game (3.9) and rebounds per game (38.0).