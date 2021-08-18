A New George Massey Tunnel, NOT A Bridge – REACTION

Victoria/Delta/Richmond – It will be a new eight-lane immersed-tube tunnel to replace the George Massey Tunnel on Highway 99, providing people a toll-free crossing under the Fraser River.

The bridge concept is dead.

“A new crossing to replace the George Massey Tunnel will improve traffic flow and make travel by transit, walking and cycling more convenient and attractive, without costing commuters hundreds of dollars a year in unfair tolls,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The new eight-lane tunnel will be in operation in 2030, with the cost estimated at $4.15 billion. Two of the eight lanes will be dedicated for bus rapid transit, and there will be separated pathways for cyclists and pedestrians. In the interim, the Province has started work to reduce traffic congestion by launching projects to improve transit and cycling infrastructure along the Highway 99 corridor and replace the Steveston Interchange.

Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, said, “In addition to benefits for drivers, this new tunnel will bring a lane dedicated to bus rapid transit across the Fraser River on Highway 99 and also improve connections for cyclists and pedestrians. We have worked very closely with local municipalities, Indigenous leaders and TransLink to reach the right solution for the Metro Vancouver region.”

Two options were presented in the business case – an eight-lane tunnel and eight-lane bridge. Both options were given serious consideration. The tunnel was chosen as the best option, because it:

best meets regional vision/interests, as endorsed by the Metro Vancouver Board;

limits any new visual, noise, shading and lighting impacts over the life of the structure;

has the fewest impacts to agricultural land and will not introduce new navigational restrictions to the Fraser River;

allows for work to start immediately on the bottleneck areas of the Highway 99 corridor;

best facilitates the movement of trucks and cyclists with a much lower overall elevation change; and

provides protection from inclement weather for everyone who uses this crossing.

The next step is to initiate the environmental assessment process, including ongoing engagement with Indigenous peoples and preparing for procurement. In the interim, improvements to transit and cycling infrastructure along Highway 99 will begin this fall, as will work on the new Steveston Interchange, which will be completed in 2025.

Transportation Investment Corporation will lead the delivery of the George Massey Crossing Project on behalf of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, and will provide the controls, practices and other oversight essential for this complex project.

“The Surrey Board of Trade has advocated for an 8 to 10 lane bridge and is disappointed with the decision made by the BC Government today,” said Anita Huberman, CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade. “Surrey is still growing by 1,200-1,400 people a month, and with another 1.3 million people expected to arrive by 2030 in the Metro Vancouver region, with many of them expected to live, learn, work and play in Surrey and the South Fraser economic region, the 8-lane tunnel, which is really only an additional 2 lanes from what currently is in place, does not meet Surrey’s needs to move people and move goods. Surrey is compromised again in terms of transportation infrastructure.”

“The bridge was expected to have been almost ready by now. It is unfortunate that we are back at square one.”

The replacement project is estimated to cost $4.15 billion, and to be completed by 2030. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2025 after a three-and-a-half-year environmental assessment.

