OPINION – Harrison Councilor Reacts to Social Media Accusations of Being “Corrupt and Unprepared”

Harrison Hot Spring – Harrison Councilor Gerry Palmer responded to harsh criticism. Palmer was accused of being corrupt and unprepared.

He posted an op/ed to the Facebook page Harrison Hot Springs Bulletin Board:

I have noticed much discussion about the July 27 meeting of council so I thought I would provide my account of the results of that meeting I recognize this is a dangerous step on my part since although many Harrison Facebookers clamour for transparency and accountability, comment from councillors (usually myself) are met usually by personal attacks and insults, which certainly disincentivizes councillors from reporting to the local Facebook groups. In the last year I have been called “stupid” by a poster that misspelled half the words in her post, “corrupt” numerous times and recently, wrongly, “unprepared”. This is just a small sampling of the more polite comments of local facebookers. The only people who are bigger targets in Harrison, apparently are people who operate restaurants and people who build houses.In any event let me try to provide my observations. The special meeting approved the awarding of a contract to create a parking master plan for the village. This has been discussed several times at council and this meeting was to award the contact for the study. Residents will have their opportunity to provide their input on the issue of paid and free parking, resident passes and potential areas of parking restricted to residents. There is no agenda or tentative plan. Everything should be discussed. Councillor Hooper referred to the Request for Proposal and was unhappy with a couple of the topics. I am fine with the study looking at all issues. There will be input, a draft plan, open houses, and eventual a return to council to be accepted in whole or in part. This really is an attempt to allow community consultation broader than just Facebook complaints The second topic was the proposal at the end of Esplanade referred to as the Bungalows. The proposal that came forward was somewhat smaller than what was circulated earlier but still requires text amendments (effectively changing the zoning) and then variances including for parking. Only the rezoning issues were dealt with that day.Before I continue I want to reiterate that I do not speak for council or the village.I also want to make it clear that it is my responsibility to have an open mind when matters come before council, so though it may not be appropriate at this stage to share my thoughts on the proposal it is appropriate to report what I have said at the special meeting. Because I have concerns about any relaxation of parking requirements at that end of Esplanade and I believe that any allowed increase in site coverage translates into more units and less parking, and for a couple of other reasons I voted against the Re zoning receiving its first two reading approvals. I felt that those issues needed to be addressed before it proceeded. There is already a shortage of street parking in the summer in that area. I indicated my concerns at council. The vote of council was three to two in favour.In defense of those who voted in favour, it is very common to provide approval for the first two readings so that the public can have input into the proposal. This Thursday the developer will have a public information meeting. More importantly, the Village’s Advisory Planning Committee will review the proposal, consult, and make recommendations and then there will be a Public Hearing at council. Later the variances will need to come to council. It is far from certain that the proposal will be approved in its present form. It is also very possible that the proposal will continue to evolve to address concerns. There is much opportunity for community input. As I indicated earlier I must have an open mind. I know this is a hot topic in the village and thank you for the opportunity to put my account forward.