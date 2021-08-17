Mudslide Closes Highway 1 Between Hope and Cache Creek

Fraser Canyon – The rain was a welcome relief for crews fighting the sildfires. However, all the cleared area created another problem when the rain hit.

Drive BC says Highway 1, northbound. Mudslide at Junction Hwy 12 (Lytton). Road is closed.

Estimated time of opening not available.

Road is closed at Hope due to a mud slide between Lytton and Cache Creek.

Detour via Hwy 3.

Next update time Tue Aug 17 at 8:30 AM PDT. Last updated Tue Aug 17 at 3:54 AM PDT.