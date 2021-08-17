LIFE Recovery International Overdose Awareness Day Event – Tuesday August 31 in Abbotsford

Abbotsford – For over 20 years, more than 2000 women have experienced freedom from the power of addiction with support from LIFE Recovery in Abbotsford. Sadly, substance abuse continues to devastate many and remains a leading cause of death in BC.

LIFE Recovery is committed to walking alongside women who are working to overcome addiction.

With that in mind, International Overdose Awareness Day will be observed in Abbotsford with a walk around Mill Lake, Tuesday August 31.

This to honour those who could not overcome their addiction.

The website is here.