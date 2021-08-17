Heritage Abbotsford Looking to Engage Seniors – Community Wide Storytelling Project

Abbotsford – Abbotsford seniors with an interest in local history are invited to participate in a community-wide storytelling project celebrating the City’s heritage. The Abbotsford Stories Project gives volunteers 65+ the opportunity to support local history through volunteerism, become more engaged with the community’s history, and represent their own stories in the area.

The project is funded by the federal New Horizons for Seniors grant. Those interested in volunteering can contact Natalia Deros, Programs Manager, at [email protected], or 604-853-0313.

The end product will be a virtual display celebrating the (hi)stories of the community, gleaned through interviews and research compiled by the seniors themselves.Additionally, the stories will be added to Heritage Abbotsford Society’s growing archive of diverse local stories and culturally significant places, provide knowledge for future history-themed walking tours, and will feature in the virtual program “Stories to Spaces: Local Community Places.”

“Abbotsford is home to so many seniors who have fascinating stories. We want to hear from the folks who have memories of growing up here and also from those who chose Abbotsford as their home later in life. What was the city like when you arrived? What made itbecome your home?” says Natalia Deros, who manages the project.

“This thread between the past and the future will connect younger generations to the lived experiences and places of the past.” Deros, who earned a Best News and Media Award from the BC Historical Federation earlier this year for her work on the Stories to Spaces project (http://fraservalleynewsnetwork.com/2021/06/08/bc-historical-federation-awards-won-by-tami-quiring-alder-grove-heritage-society-and-natalia-deros-heritage-abbotsford-society/), plans on illuminating the layers of the individual’s story through local and communalheritage.

Volunteers can choose to either interview other participants to hear their stories or choose to tell their own story to another volunteer. By contributing to the project, participants will give back to the community, preserve local heritage, and help unearth untold histories in the area.