Construction Begins on 54th Avenue Affordable Housing Project in Langley

Langley/Victoria – Seniors with low to moderate incomes and people with disabilities in Langley will soon have access to more than 100 new affordable homes as construction begins on a redevelopment project in the community.

“Our government is proud to work with partners like the Langley Lions Housing Society (LLHS) to build new, modern homes so that people who call Langley home do not have to go elsewhere to find affordable housing,” said Megan Dykeman, MLA for Langley East.

Located at 20355 54 Ave., the eight-storey apartment building will have 101 one-bedroom units, including 30 assisted-living units. The building will have an indoor lounge area, while a larger shared-activity area will be located at the adjacent Evergreen Timbers building. Outdoor space includes gardens and walkways for residents to gather and socialize.

The redevelopment will replace the Birch, a three-storey, 66-unit apartment building previously on the site that was destroyed by a fire in 2017. Former residents will be offered an opportunity to move into the new building.

The City of Langley provided a grant of approximately $150,000 to the project.