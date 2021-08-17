BC Wildfire and Flood Support Accommodations Facebook Group Set Up For Evacuees

Fraser Valley/Edmonton – The Canadian Disaster Support Network in conjunction with local organizers including Leslie McKeller, have started a Facebook resource for evacuees.

It’s called BC Wildfire and Flood Support Accommodations. The Facebook page can be found at this link.

Select the area you live in or where you want to go, organized by Fire Centre name.

Add the date and tags of the location, what you’re offering or need, a contact method and any limitations or bonuses.

For example #Kamloops#rvparking#doublebed#dogfriendly .

When you no longer wish to advertise, please come back and delete your post (easy & convenient).

Please remember that this is a public group and all information given becomes public.

Neither the admins of this page or Facebook are responsible for any connections made or outcomes of your connections.