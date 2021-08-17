37 Year Old Chilliwack Man Arrested – Trying to Lure A Woman Into His Vehicle On Yale Road Downtown

Chilliwack – A Chilliwack man has been arrested following allegations that he attempted to lure a woman into his vehicle.



Around 10:30AM on Monday, August 16th, Chilliwack RCMP received a report that a woman who was walking in the 46000-block of Yale Road had been followed by a vehicle driven by an unknown man who repeatedly tried to talk her into getting in his vehicle.

The woman refused and fled to a nearby construction site (District 1881) where police were called.



Chilliwack RCMP conducted patrols and located the man and his vehicle a short while later. A 37-year- old Chilliwack man has been arrested. Investigation into this incident continues.