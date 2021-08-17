Chilliwack – A Chilliwack man has been arrested following allegations that he attempted to lure a woman into his vehicle.
Around 10:30AM on Monday, August 16th, Chilliwack RCMP received a report that a woman who was walking in the 46000-block of Yale Road had been followed by a vehicle driven by an unknown man who repeatedly tried to talk her into getting in his vehicle.
The woman refused and fled to a nearby construction site (District 1881) where police were called.
Chilliwack RCMP conducted patrols and located the man and his vehicle a short while later. A 37-year- old Chilliwack man has been arrested. Investigation into this incident continues.
Events such as this are disturbing, says Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, Media Relations Officer for the Chilliwack RCMP.
The woman involved did the right thing. She remained in a busy, well travelled area and sought help at a public location. She was able to provide investigators with a good vehicle description and a partial licence plate which assisted in the quick apprehension of this suspect.
Be the first to comment on "37 Year Old Chilliwack Man Arrested – Trying to Lure A Woman Into His Vehicle On Yale Road Downtown"