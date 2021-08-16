Tradex Joins Chilliwack Secondary as Evacuee Centre, As Alerts In Place for Merritt and Barrierre – Need Paid Staff for Security and Housekeeping

Fraser Valley – As of Monday, Merritt and Barrierre residents are now on evacuation alert due to the threat of wildfires.

The Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope remains closed due to the fires and heavy smoke.

Highway 1 near Spences Bridge is open but there is a travel warning due to smoke.

As was the case with Lytton evacuees, Chilliwack Secondary School and Seabird Island were the go to places in case of an evacuation order.

Add Abbotsford’s Tradex, as they posted to social media that they are ready and now in need of security and housekeeping personnel (part-time/casual).

Email your resume to [email protected] ASAP.