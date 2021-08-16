National Thrift Shop Day – Tuesday August 17

Fraser Valley (with files from daysoftheyear.com) – Yes, it’s a thing.

Tuesday August 17 in Canada and the US, is National Thrift Shop Day.

Whether it’s A Hospice outlet, Value Village, MCC, A Bridge to Better Living, Salvation Army or that funky little store at the end of the block, thrift stores are a treasure trove of..well.. treasures.

Most thrift stores help out various charities.

From daysoftheyear.com:

History of Thrift Shop Day

Thrift shops have existed in the world for a long period of time. People looking to assist others in their lives by offering cheaper prices on used wares. Clothing was originally the start of thrift shops, however, it added furniture, housewares, and even toys over time.

Any method of making some money on the item, while still helping out those with less money so they can have those items in their lives. These stores have been a haven for those in need, and even more so for individuals just starting to get on their feet. Furniture that isn’t roadside collection, clothing on the cheap, even some utensils like forks, maybe even a microwave or television can be had at a thrift store for cheap prices.

The biggest draw for many I the reusing of items instead of them filling landfills and garbage piles. The reuse of many items, specifically electronic and household objects, has seen a boom in recent years as people are becoming more aware of the effect the items have in landfills. These small purchases help as they all start adding up as so many people have done them, creating a worldwide movement to reduce how much garbage is being made.

How to celebrate Thrift Shop Day

Go on in, browse the selections, find some outfits to wear and enjoy the treasure hunt! Going into a thrift store is never the same experience, and the heap of items changes constantly.

Thrift stores get new merchandise in regularly, and stock rotates out at a fast pace. Maybe you’re in the market for some more jeans, or a set of tee shirts to wear while working in the garage. Reuse the items people have donated, and assist monetarily in a fund that most likely helps others in need. Maybe get a set of shoes to wear out, or a new hat to help you while you work. Find a new bedframe, or a set of silverware to use while outdoors. Possibly a new grill or some pans?

Not much isn’t going to be found at a thrift shop, and what little isn’t found there, you most likely wouldn’t want to buy used!

Another way to celebrate Thrift Store Day is by having a big clear-out at your home and taking the items that you no longer need to a thrift store. Clutter is the enemy, and by dealing with clutter in your house you are going to create a much more enjoyable and comfortable living space. You can get three boxes and tackle each room.

The first box can be items that you want to keep. The second is the items you want to donate to a thrift store. The third box is for items that need to be recycled or go into the bin. Remember; you can’t take anything to a thrift store! You need to make sure that the products are in good working condition. No one is going to want to buy a shoe that does not have the matching set or a clothing garment that has a stain down it, are they?

You can also see this as a perfect opportunity for you to assess your finances and see where savings can be made. There are a lot of great apps out there today that can make sure you are maximizing your funds and you’re not wasting money on different bills and service providers. You may be surprised by just how much you can save!