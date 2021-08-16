City of Merritt on Evacuation Alert, Coquihalla Closed – Wildfires (VIDEO)

Merritt – The City of Merritt has issued an Evacuation Alert in response to increasingly aggressive fire activity from #LyttonCreek fire. That means 7000 residents may have to leave on a moments notice and head for Chilliwack.

As of 6AM Monday, #BCHwy1 – Is OPEN contrary to google maps from #BCHwy12 junction to Spuzzum. That from Drive BC, HOWEVER, CLOSED – #BCHwy5 Coquihalla – Wildfire has the highway closed in both directions between #HopeBC and #MerritBC. Detour via #BCHwy5A and #BCHwy3. Next update at approximately 8:00 AM Monday morning.

From Retired Merritt Broadcaster Al Clarke at Midnight August 16 – Highway 5, in both directions. There is a wildfire closure between Exit 202 and Exit 290: Merritt for 84.6 km (Merritt to 10 km south of Great Bear Snowshed). Road closed. Limited visibility with smoke. There is a Wild fire. Low visibility due to smoke. The way is closed between Merritt and Hope Detour via Highway 1 & Highway 3.

