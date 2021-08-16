BCHL/Chiefs Release Schedule

Burnaby/Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs and the BCHL has released their 21-22 schdeule.

For the Chiefs, four of the five game exhibition sked will be at home. Three games at the Chilliwack Coliseum and one at the Sardis Sports Complex:

Although BCHL games get going on Sep. 19, training camps start as early as Sep. 17.

Opening night of the regular season is on Friday, Oct. 8.

Click here to view the BCHL’s exhibition schedule.

To view the full season schedule, click here. It is a 54 game schedule celebrating the 60th anniversary of the league.

This year’s BCHL Showcase will take place over five days from Wednesday, Oct. 20 to Sunday, Oct. 24 and will be held at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

BCHL Showcase Schedule