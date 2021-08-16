BCHL/Chiefs Release Schedule

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn August 16, 2021

Burnaby/Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs and the BCHL has released their 21-22 schdeule.

For the Chiefs, four of the five game exhibition sked will be at home. Three games at the Chilliwack Coliseum and one at the Sardis Sports Complex:

Sep. 22ChilliwackSurreySouth Surrey Arena7:00 pm PDT
Sep. 24Powell RiverChilliwackChilliwack Coliseum6:00 pm PDT
Sep. 25Powell RiverChilliwackSardis Sports Complex6:00 pm PDT
Sep. 29SurreyChilliwackChilliwack Coliseum6:00 pm PDT
Oct. 1CoquitlamChilliwackChilliwack Coliseum6:00 pm PDT

Although BCHL games get going on Sep. 19, training camps start as early as Sep. 17.

Opening night of the regular season is on Friday, Oct. 8.

Click here to view the BCHL’s exhibition schedule.

To view the preseason games and all other BCHL games this year, sign up for HockeyTV and get $60 off a yearly subscription by using promo code: EBSBCHL21 before Aug. 31.

To view the full season schedule, click here. It is a 54 game schedule celebrating the 60th anniversary of the league.

This year’s BCHL Showcase will take place over five days from Wednesday, Oct. 20 to Sunday, Oct. 24 and will be held at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

BCHL Showcase Schedule

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "BCHL/Chiefs Release Schedule"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.