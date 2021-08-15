Kanaka Bar Indian Band Told to Evacuate and Head to Chilliwack Secondary or Agassiz (Seabird Island) MAP

Fraser Canyon/Fraser Valley – Early Saturday afternoon, the Kanaka Bar were advised of imminent danger of George Rd fire K70804 and/or Mowhakum wildfire V11669 to life and property of residents and visitors in areas outlined on the attached map and within the Kanaka Bar Indian Reserve Nekliptum 1, Kanaka Bar., A, Kanaka Bar 2 described as per the order attached. The posting was made to the Facebook page BC Wildfire and Flood Support Group