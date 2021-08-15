FVRD Issues Evacuation Alert for Mowhokam Creek and Boothroyd Indian Band Near Merritt – Wildfires

FVRD – The Fraser Valley Regional District ordered an evacuation alert on Saturday night for Mowhokam Creek Near Merritt.

The ORDER applies to all properties on the Mowhokam Creek, in FVRD Area A, as shown on the map. This ORDER also applies to Boothroyd Indian Band IR 6 and IR 6A that are in the geography of FVRD (see map info here).





WHAT YOU NEED TO DO NOW WHEN AN EVACUATION ORDER IS IN EFFECT



If you are in the evacuation order area, you must leave immediately.

Close all windows and doors.

Shut off gas and electrical appliances. Leave your refrigerators and freezers on.

Close gates and latch but do not lock.

Gather your family; assist a neighbour or someone else who needs help

Take critical items if they are immediately available (medicine, ID, cash/cards, keys).

Take pets in kennels or on leashes. (Keep tropical pets in their cages and containers).

Do not use more vehicles than you have to. If you have an RV or travel trailer and only need space to set up please identify this during your ESS registration.

Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service (text family and friends or post on your social media)

Self-register with Emergency Support Services (ESS) at www.ess.gov.bc.ca to report that you have safely left the area. By registering, you may be eligible for emergency shelter

and food if this is your primary residence and you have not made other arrangements.



If you cannot self-transport from the evacuation order area and all neighbours have left the area please call 911 immediately.



EMERGENCY SUPPORT SERVICES:

ESS will be made available on a case-by-case basis for emergency shelter and food. A needs assessment will be performed to connect you with appropriate critically needed evacuee supports. If you cannot self-register for ESS online, you are encouraged to go to Seabird Island Reception Centre.



Active Reception Centres: https://www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca/wildfires-2021/