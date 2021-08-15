BC Director of Canadian Taxpayers Federation Reaction to Federal Election Call (INTERVIEW)

Fraser Valley – Kris Sims is a former Broadcaster who spent many years covering politics on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. Based out of the Fraser Valley, Sims is the BC Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

The interview are her thoughts and views regarding the fiscal platforms for all the players in the upcoming September 20 Federal Election.

Sims has some sharp words for politicians spending their way to a vote, while the country is now seriously in debt. “We’re at the end of a shopping binge with some new credit cards. And the bills haven’t come in, yet. That’s the point where we are at.”

Also a look at how some outgoing MP’s will have a favorable pension.