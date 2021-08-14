Fraser Health Issues Exposure Notice Affecting Those Attending First Nation Sports and Music Events, August 7 Fraser Valley Freedom Rally in Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – As COVID cases continue to sour due to the Delta Variant and those not vaccinated, Fraser Health has issued an exposure notice.
This is for anyone participating and/or attending First Naitons Sports and Music ceremonies.
The exposure locations and dates are:
Kamloops Baseball Tournament (July 30 to Aug. 2)
Jam Fest Boston Bar at Tuckkwiowhum Village (Aug. 2)
Tzeachten Baseball Tournament in Chilliwack (Aug. 7 to Aug. 8)
Concert in the Park (Fraser Valley Freedom Rally Protest against masks, vaccines) – in Chilliwack (Aug. 7)
The Fraser Health August 13 information release also states : “In addition, there were a few other cultural events or grief gatherings in homes or community facilities that occurred in the following communities: Boothroyd, Chawathil and Seabird Island the week of Aug. 1 to 7.”
Folks who attended these events should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. Fraser Health advises they avoid being around people who are at a higher risk for severe COVID illness such as the elderly, people with weak immune systems and children under 12.
