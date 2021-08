Kent/Agassiz – Ferny Coombe Pool will be the host for the BC Summer Swimming Association Regional Meet. The pool will be closed to the public Saturday, August 14 and Sunday, August 15. Camping will be permitted for event participants only. Access to facilities at Centennial Park will not be impacted.

