CSS Reception Centre for Logan Lake Wildfire Evacuees is Open – At This Time, Please Do Not Bring Donations

Chilliwack – One of the things that makes Chilliwakians proud, and the envy of other communities, is that we help out in times of need.

This wildfire season is a perfect example. Logan Lake is the latest concern.

Too much of a good thing can swamp the system, even though the intentions were good.

The #Chilliwack reception centre at CSS is open for evacuees. Volunteers are busy registering evacuees with EMBC to ensure they receive emergency support services, including lodging. Please do not bring donations to the reception centre at this time. Thanks for your cooperation.

Many giving organizations are asking for cash, which allows flexibility, as well as gift cards. Check ahead on what is needed through Red Cross, Salvation Army etc.

