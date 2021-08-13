Busker Saturdays in Chilliwack Start Saturday August 14

Chilliwack – Saturday August 14 will be the Downtown Chilliwack BIA’s debut of Busker Saturdays.

This on the heels of the City bringing back the busker program after COVID threw those plans into chaos.

The FVN original busker story is here.

In their social media post – Downtown Chilliwack BIA is proud to support a lively street culture and part of that will be #streetbuskers every Saturday. Experience the arts, entertainment and fun in our beautiful downtown.

The approved sites:

A) Salish Park – 45820 First Avenue



B) Central Park – 45951 Young Road



C) Clock Tower Plaza – 45972 Wellington Avenue



D) Corner of Wellington and Mills



E) Corner of Mills and Victoria



F) In front of the Bookman storefront



G) Across from the Clock Tower (in front of Bank of Montreal building)



H) Any other outdoor Civic facility upon approval prior to performance