Heat Warning in Effect, Air Quality Will Be An Issue – Cooling Centres and Shopping Malls Open for a Breath of Fresh Air

Fraser Valley – From Environment Canada – 4:13 AM PDT Thursday 12 August 2021

Heat Warning in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

A significant heat wave will continue until Sunday morning. With the overnight wind shift, the Fraser Valley is receiving smoke from the Okanagan fires.



Threat: Daytime highs ranging from 35 to 38 degrees celsius combined with overnight lows of 17 to 20 degrees celsius. Humidex values during this period will reach the high 30’s and low 40’s.



Locations: Metro Vancouver NE, Metro Vancouver SE, Fraser Valley.



Timespan: Now to Sunday.



Remarks: A strong ridge of high pressure will reach maximum strength by Friday resulting in very hot temperatures. The duration of this heat wave is expected to last at least three days, and little relief is expected at night with elevated overnight temperatures. These hotter than normal temperatures will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.



Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.



Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water

NOTE: Check with local community Social Media for cooling centres and other health information.