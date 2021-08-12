UPDATE – State of Local Emergency Renewed – Evacuation Order for Long Island Residents on Harrison Lake

Harrison Lake – AUGUST 12 UPDATE – The FVRD Emergency Operations Centre has renewed the State of Local Emergency for Electoral Area C relating to the wildfire on Long Island, Harrison Lake. An evacuation order was issued for Long Island on August 5. As of August 12, BC Wildfire states that 256 hectares is burning as a lightning sparked, out of control fire.

3PM UPDATE AUGUST 5 – Evacuation Order: Long Island – North, Harrison Lake, FVRD Electoral Area “C“

Pursuant to the BC Emergency Program Act, an Evacuation Order has been issued by the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) due to immediate danger to life safety and health because of the current high fire risk. This evacuation order will be communicated through Alertable, on FVRD’s website and social media feeds, and through emergency response partners RCMP and/or Search and Rescue.



This ORDER applies to all properties on the Long Island, Harrison Lake, in FVRD Area C, as shown in the list below and enclosed map:

IF YOU CANNOT SELF-TRANSPORT AND ALL NEIGHBOURS HAVE LEFT THE AREA IMMEDIATELY CALL:

FVRD Emergency Operations Centre: (778) 704-0400 or 911

Evacuee Support Services:

Due the seasonal nature of the properties being evacuated, ESS will be made available on a case-by-case basis for emergency shelter and food for residents who do not have a primary residence to return to. If this applies to you, please advise the FVRD EOC that you have self-registered as an evacuee. A needs assessment will be performed to connect you with appropriate critically needed evacuee supports.

Further information will be issued as it becomes available. Stay updated via FVRD’s EOC web page www.fvrd.ca/EOC or on social media @FraserValleyRD on Facebook and Twitter.

7AM AUGUST 3 – UPDATE – Six fires remains on the BC Wildfire service map. On Monday there was an error on the BC Wildfire website noting only one fire listed as under 50 hectares on the north portion of Long Island and listed as out of control. There remains six fires on Harrison Lake. The remaining fires are small and containable. The error was corrected Tuesday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY AUGUST 1 -On Sunday evening, an Evacuation Alert for the north end of Long Island in Harrison lake was issued. There are a number of lightning sparked fires that have been in the area since Saturday.

From Kent Harrison Search and Rescue:

At 1630hrs on August 1st Kent Harrison Search and Rescue were requested by the Fraser Valley Regional District to deliver evacuation advisory notices to properties on the north-west shoreline of Long Island on Harrison Lake.Eight properties were visited by a crew of four SAR members on the 20′ Shearwater. The fire on Long Island is burning on the north-east portion.

Kent Harrison Search and Rescue

From the FVRD Emergency Operations Centre:

Because of the potential danger to life safety and health, the FVRD has issued this Evacuation Alert for the following areas:

This alert applies to the properties in FVRD Area “C” on the north end of Long Island, Harrison Lake as shown in the mapped area below:

This alert has been issued to help prepare residents if an evacuation becomes necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

KHSAR are out delivering evacuation alerts to the residents on Long Island

WHAT YOU NEED TO DO WHEN AN EVACUATION ALERT IS IN EFFECT

Upon notification of an evacuation alert, you need to be preparing for an evacuation order by:

Locating all family members.

Designating a place outside the evacuation area to meet should an evacuation occur.

Gathering essential items such as:

medications

eyeglasses

valuable papers (i.e. insurance, identification, and emergency contact numbers), and immediate care needs

Having essential items and irreplaceable personal items ready for quick departure.

Preparing to move

Disabled persons (with mobility aids & supports required to maintain independence) Children Elderly Immobile neighbours

Having supplies, vet records, and containment needs ready for pets.

Implementing a plan to move livestock to safety.

Arranging for transport of your household members.

Arranging accommodation for your family if possible.

In the event of an evacuation order Emergency Support Services (ESS) sites may be activated for the purposes of family reunification, referrals to essential service providers, and Group Lodging.

Monitoring credible news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of ESS Sites

Ensure you are following FVRD emergency alerts by downloading Alertable on your mobile device, or registering to receive critical alerts by text, email, or phone (www.fvrd.ca/alerts).

Further information will be issued as it becomes available. Please visit the FVRD’s Emergency Operations Centre or on social media – Facebook (@FraserValleyRD) and Twitter (@FraserValleyRD).