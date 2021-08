Agassiz – The Agassiz-Harrison Family Parenting Place is a a community resource center for families with children 0-6 years old.

They are hosting a End of Summer Children’s Carnival on Friday September 3.

7272 Morrow Road.

There will be lots of games hosted by community partners, hot dogs, popcorn and a bouncy castle PLUS the best part is that it is all FREE.

Facebook info can be found here.