BUSINESS OPINION – Cybercrime is BIG business and is your internet activity safe? Find out the answer – Fivefold Financial

Fraser Valley (Bill Westmacott – Fivefold Financial) – Are you protecting your personal data, emails, internet traffic, photos and financial information?

Bill’s Blog August 10, 2021

According to Tech Injury and other internet security experts, cybercrime is on the rise. Globally, 30,000 websites are hacked daily. In addition, 64% of companies worldwide have experienced at least one form of a cyber attack. There were 20M breached records in March of 2021. Each second, 75 records go missings. About 94% of all malware is spread through email (personal and corporate).

Do you know someone personally who has had their identity compromised or their financial information (banking, credit cards, Etc.) stolen? Unfortunately, the truth is that most people not only know someone, or often they have been victims themselves. Therefore, it is not only the considerable time required to fix a cyber breach of your data but also can have serious financial consequences.

Most cybercrimes come by way of emails or people accessing your IPS address (your internet connection). So what is the solution? First, I strongly recommend you consider adding a virtual private network (VPN) to all your internet activity (cellphones, tablets, laptops, desktops, etc.). So how does a VPN work? A VPN provides an encrypted connection over the internet from a device to a network. The encrypted connection helps ensure that sensitive data, pictures, emails are safely transmitted.

Now let focus on the solution. There are several great VPNs out there, but after researching, I have chosen Private Internet Access for myself and all of our internet devices. It is one of the largest server networks in the world and is recommended in the top 10 VPNs by many tech experts. Also, it is one of the most affordable choices and a robust program, and I choose the 3-year plan, and it works out to just over $2.00 US per month. Of course, if you don’t want to commit that long, you can do a monthly or annual plan for slightly higher prices. Also, all plans allow you to connect ten devices that cover most families or individuals. Plus, the service is speedy and does not bog down your internet surfing.

At Fivefold Financial, I focus on education on how to make better financial decisions. Although building a quality wealth plan is critical, it is just as essential to protect your wealth and essential data. So would you please check out the PIA/VPN on my homepage and through this link to see if this is the right solution for you:

https://www.privateinternetaccess.com/cj/discover-streaming?coupon=NIYTBERS2&cjevent=a2439fa6fa1111eb828f00940a1c0e0d

All the best in 2021,

Bill