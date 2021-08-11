BC Real Estate Assn – BC Housing Market Activity Continues Moderating Trend in July

“Provincial market activity slowed in July with both sales and listings declining on a seasonally adjusted basis,” said BCREA Chief Economist Brendon Ogmundson. “While sales remain robust, listings activity continues to be a concern as inventories trend near record lows.”



Total active residential listings were down 32.2 per cent year-over-year in July and continued to fall on a monthly seasonally adjusted basis.



Year-to-date, BC residential sales dollar volume was up 124.7 per cent to $73.4 billion, compared with the same period in 2020. Residential unit sales were up 85.4 per cent to 80,461 units, while the average MLS® esidential price was up 21.2 per cent to $912,379.