A ‘Semi-Sweet’ Retirement for Chilliwack $1-Million Lotto Max Winner

Chilliwack/Vancouver – Randy Moore went to the mall to satisfy a chocolate craving but returned home with something much more decadent: a winning $1-million Lotto Max ticket from the July 6, 2021 draw.

The Chilliwack resident purchased his ticket at Walmart on Eagle Landing Parkway and was in the Cottonwood Mall when he noticed a self-checker to check his ticket.

“We had just picked up some chocolate and thought I was indulging,” he recalled. “I asked the retailer to check the ticket… the amount came up on the screen and people started to gather… all of a sudden they started to applaud! I couldn’t speak for a few moments and I have been reliving that moment over and over again!”

Moore’s wife was the first person to find out about his win, as she was there with him when he checked his ticket, and it wasn’t long before they told their two sons the unbelievable news.

“They are both really excited,” he exclaimed.

Moore has a few ideas for his windfall, with the first priority being retirement. He also plans on purchasing a new truck and is looking forward to organizing a family holiday in the near future.

“It feels so great to be a winner. I am ready to retire and this will only make it sweeter!”