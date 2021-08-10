Mill Lake Park Master Plan Virtual Open House on August 17

Abbotsford – Join Abbotsford Parks, Recreation & Culture for the Mill Lake Park Master Plan open house on August 17 from 6pm – 8pm.

The City of Abbotsford is re-envisioning Mill Lake Park, with the help of IBI Group, by developing a Master Plan and we need your input.

Park Partners are invited to this session, as we will be building on the consultation that was undertaken in 2014, we want to revisit what we heard, discuss the project and gather your feedback on the vision and guiding principles of the Mill Lake Park Master Plan, as well as identify amenity opportunities and priorities.

The workshop will be facilitated by IBI in collaboration with the City of Abbotsford

Date:

Tuesday, August 10th: 6pm – 8pm

Location:

This workshop will be held virtually using ZOOM. A ZOOM meeting invite will be sent to you via your email address 24 hours prior to the workshop date.

Please RSVP RSVP for Workshop

Visit Letstalkabbotsford.ca/mill-lake-master-plan for more information.