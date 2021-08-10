UPDATE – Hope Brigade Days Back On – September 10 to 12 (VIDEO)

Hope – Back in May, Hope Brigade Days seemed doomed to be canceled (again) due to COVID. The 2020 Days were wiped off the map.

Usually held in September,the main fair and parade was a no-go but organizers were hinting that something virtual may take its place.

On Tuesday, the organizers announced that its a go and further details are coming. While the website has not been updated since 2019, the Facebook page does have an updated Vimeo video.

The Hope Chainsaw Carving Competition,held every two years, will be on with a pandemic restricted schedule and viewing.

And for what Hope seems to be known for, the best … the RAMBO statue. Carver Ryan Villiers has made some repairs to the iconic statue after it was vandalized late last summer. It will be up at Memorial Park Downtown in a matter of days.

Speaking of Rambo, Brian McKinney hinted to FVN that 2022, which was to be the 40th anniversary of the Hope /Othello Tunnels shot movie, may have to look at postponing that celebration to 2023. McKinney mentioned to FVN that even if the vaccination schedule is ahead of plans, overseas visitors and movie set buffs may be hesitant to make the trek.