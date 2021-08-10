Chilliwack Mural Festival GoFundMe Fundraiser – One More Mural for 2021

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Mural Festival is doing a fundraiser for one last mural for 2021. Organizer Amber Price said the group has secured an wall on Main Street, and have confirmed availability from ‘Ankh One’, a Montreal based muralist who trained formally in Graphic Design in France. He is a renowned spray paint artist with a flair for colour, movement and visual interest in his murals.



The GoFundMe is for $4,000 and 100% of monies raised will go towards the costs and commissions for the mural. Price has curated and overseen the installation of 11 large scale murals (and eight small/temporary ones) with two additional large scale murals going in before the end of the Season.

Price made clear that she volunteers her time and skills, and take $0 for her efforts; “it’s an honour to make a contribution to the revitalization of the Downtown Core.”



Price is also planning on giving guided mural tours while Ankh One (and Chantelle Trainor-Matthies) are painting so that community members can learn about the existing murals, and watch TWO live muralists creating pieces. It adds a whole other layer of enjoyment to meet the muralists in action.

Also, check out the new mural at the back of The Royal Hotel by Jason Botkin. Emmanuel Jarus will be returning to Chilliwack to complete his mural on the side of Michael’s on Main towards the end of August.