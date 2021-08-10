Abbotsford Canucks Sign Forward Vincent Arseneau

Posted By: Don Lehn August 10, 2021

Abbotsford  – Abbotsford Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed forward Vincent Arseneau to a one-year AHL contract. 

Arseneau, 29, had four points (4-0-4) in 13 games with the Utica Comets last season while leading the club in penalty minutes for a third straight season. He has a combined 27 points (21-6-27) and 234 penalty minutes in 104 games with the Comets. 

A native of Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Quebec, Arseneau has 28 points (21-7-28) and 338 penalty minutes in 135 career AHL games split between Utica, San Jose, Worcester, and Lake Erie.  

The 6’2”, 221-pound forward originally signed a professional tryout contract with the Vancouver Canucks’ AHL affiliate in March 2018.

