Kindness Chain Chilliwack Seniors Appreciation Next BBQ – Saturday August 21

Chilliwack – Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association will hold another Free Senior’s Appreciation BBQ & Live Music for Chilliwack Seniors at Central Community Park Downtown Chilliwack( 45951 Victoria Avenue) on World Senior Citizen’s Day, Saturday 21st August at Noon.

KCCA appreciate our senior community & enjoy honoring them. There will be four types of BBQ Patties to choose from Beef, Chicken, Veggie & Halal Beef with Buns & Pop/Water to make it inclusive for everyone.

Please RSVP ( this will help count the number and in arrangements) by clicking the event going on Facebook or by private message on FB or email at [email protected] or by phone text.

Thanks to the sponsors Save on Foods, Chilliwack Business Improvement Association BMI & local donors for making this possible.