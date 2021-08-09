Fraser Health Posts COVID Exposure at Abbotsford’s Summit Centre Between July 23 and 25

Fraser Valley – Fraser Health posted public health COVID Exposure at Abbotsford’s Summit Centre. Anyone at the rinks between July 23 and 25, should watch for possible symptoms.

Community Location Address Date and time Additional notes Abbotsford The Rinks at Summit Centre; West Rink 104-3600 Townline Rd. July 23, 2021 from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.



July 24 and 25, 2021 from 2:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.



If you were in attendance at any of these locations during these times, public health recommends you self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, chills, cough or worsening of chronic cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting and/or muscle aches.

If you have symptoms related to COVID-19, however mild, call 8-1-1, seek testing and then self-isolate

COVID-19 is spread by respiratory droplets when a person who is sick coughs or sneezes. It can also be spread when a healthy person touches an object or surface (e.g. a doorknob or a table) with the virus on it, and then touches their mouth, nose or eyes before washing their hands.

Most people who get COVID-19 have only mild disease, but a few people can get very sick and may need to go to hospital.