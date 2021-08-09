Celebrate Canada’s Women’s Olympic Gold with Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema – Wednesday August 11

Chilliwack – Last week, the Canadian women’s soccer team, including Chilliwack’s own Jordyn Huitema, won their first ever gold medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Members of the public are invited to celebrate this historic win with Jordyn on Wednesday, August 11 at 6 pm at Exhibition Field (parking and field access off of 45530 Spadina Avenue).

Attendees are encouraged to wear red and white to celebrate Jordyn’s gold medal victory. The event will feature a procession and ceremony, followed by a meet and greet with Jordyn. This event will adhere to all public health orders and guidelines. Please practice physical distancing and follow directional signage.

“Following the Canadian women’s soccer team’s journey was a thrill for many Canadians, and a little bit more so for us here in Chilliwack,” said Mayor Popove. “At 20 years old, Jordyn is already a highly decorated player, demonstrating her immense skill and talent. Chilliwack is looking forward to celebrating many more wins with her.”

Jordyn Huitema is from Chilliwack, and got her start in soccer at the age of 4. The forward and Chilliwack FC alum has played for Surrey United, and the Vancouver Whitecaps, before moving onto play for Paris Saint-Germain Football Club in France. Now an Olympic gold medalist, Jordyn has represented Canada numerous times in the past, and was the first player in Canadian soccer history to score for the U-17s, U-20s, and senior national team in one calendar year.