An African Safari Awaits Chilliwack $1-Million Lotto Max Winners

Chilliwack — Alfred and Debrah Cranfield’s dreams of embarking on a safari in Africa will soon come true after winning a breezy $1-million Maxmillions prize in the June 18, 2021 Lotto Max draw.

The Chilliwack residents purchased the ticket from Save-On-Foods on Yale Road and checked their ticket the next day on the BCLC Lotto! app.

“Alf was checking the tickets when he noticed someone in Chilliwack had won,” Debrah recalled. “He got quiet for a minute and then said ‘I think we won a million dollars!’”

Alfred and Debrah told their kids the exciting news right away. “I can’t tell you what my son said but they were so excited for us,” Alfred exclaimed.

In addition to the safari, the duo looks forward to a vacation in Greece and might upgrade its vehicle as well.

On how it feels to be millionaires, Alfred said “Thrilling and shocking… more travel for us!”

The Cranfield’s concluded together, “We can make our dream of going on an African safari and also taking a trip to Greece a reality now.”

So far in 2021, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $107 million in winnings from Lotto Max. Anyone can win and #YouCouldBeNext. Watch some amazing lottery winner stories at www.playnow.com/lottery/winners/you-could-be-next.