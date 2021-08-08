Now THIS is Summer Job – $20K and a 40-Day Cross Canada Bike Trip

Mission/Toronto – After a months-long, Canada-wide search for the best candidate for Canada’s Best Summer Job, Hipcamp – the world’s largest provider of outdoor stays – is naming the winners and sending them on an epic cross-Canada summer adventure.

Hailing from Vancouver, content creator Andrew Santos and his partner Brodie Younger beat more than 50 other hopefuls to win Hipcamp’s national competition and the accompanying $20,000 prize. The duo’s hilarious pitch video and compelling interview scored big points with voters and judges alike.

“Andrew and Brodie represent the best of modern Canadian adventurers – they’re natural storytellers living out their shared value of sustainability in some truly compelling ways,” said Tegh Singh Bedi, Hipcamp’s Canadian general manager. “Our goal from the beginning was to find the right person or couple to vicariously and viscerally showcase some of Hipcamp’s most beautiful Canadian stays. We’re certain that Andrew and Brodie will produce amazing content to highlight the best of what our country has to offer.”

Santos and Younger’s cross-Canada adventure will run from Aug. 9 to Sept. 16, 2021. During their 40-day journey, they’ll visit 20 of Hipcamp’s best camping and glamping sites across BC, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, creating vlogs and other content along the way.

They’ll also speak to local and national media about their ongoing road trip and the amazing outdoor stays Hipcamp offers in every Canadian province.

They expect to be at Hayward Farms in Mission on August 15.