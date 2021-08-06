chillTV’s News of the Week, with Don Lehn: August 5, 2021 – Interviews with DJ Pohl Chilliwack-Hope NDP Candidate, Teri Westerby, Chair Chilliwack Pride Festival (VIDEO)

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn August 6, 2021

Fraser Valley – chillTV’s News of the Week, with Don Lehn: August 5, 2021 – Interviews with DJ Pohl Chilliwack-Hope NDP Candidate, Teri Westerby, Chair Chilliwack Pride Festival.

BREAKING: Evacuation Order for Long Island, Harrison Lake

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
-More signs that a Federal Election is not that far off
-Chilliwack Pride Festival
-Wildfires on Harrison Lake Prompt Evacuation Alert

AND Local Athletes showcased at the Tokyo Olympics

Interview: DJ Pohl, NDP Candidate Chilliwack-Hope
Interview: Teri Westerby, Chilliwack Pride Festival

News Director: Don Lehn

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack™

