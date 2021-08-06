Fraser Valley – chillTV’s News of the Week, with Don Lehn: August 5, 2021 – Interviews with DJ Pohl Chilliwack-Hope NDP Candidate, Teri Westerby, Chair Chilliwack Pride Festival.
BREAKING: Evacuation Order for Long Island, Harrison Lake
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
-More signs that a Federal Election is not that far off
-Chilliwack Pride Festival
-Wildfires on Harrison Lake Prompt Evacuation Alert
AND Local Athletes showcased at the Tokyo Olympics
Interview: DJ Pohl, NDP Candidate Chilliwack-Hope
Interview: Teri Westerby, Chilliwack Pride Festival
News Director: Don Lehn
chillTV: TV for Chilliwack™
Be the first to comment on "chillTV’s News of the Week, with Don Lehn: August 5, 2021 – Interviews with DJ Pohl Chilliwack-Hope NDP Candidate, Teri Westerby, Chair Chilliwack Pride Festival (VIDEO)"