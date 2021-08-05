Downtown Chilliwack Clean Up – Sunday August 8

Chilliwack – “Dust My Broom” – Z Z Top (seems timely, Thanks and RIP Dusty Hill)

Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association is doing another downtown clean up in Chilliwack on Sunday August 8 from 11 AM to 12:30PM.

The Start Point & End point for Sunday cleanup will be South Gate shopping center, Downtown. Dairy Queen gift cards for KCCA volunteers sponsored by Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association.

Refreshments will also be provided to all the volunteers as a token of appreciation.

COVID 19 restrictions will be followed. For the cleaning purpose downtown is divided into Four zones, maps will be forwarded to Volunteers.

Groups of volunteers will be cleaning downtown area with their own families/bubble at their own pace. Safety Vest, Garbage bags and Garbage pickers will be provided to all the Volunteers.

For garbage disposal, there will be a WHITE TUNDRA PICKUP TRUCK parked at the South Gate Shopping Center infront of Shoppers Drug Mart with the sign of Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association KCCA on it.

Drop off full garbage bags in the back of the truck. No contact with anyone at anytime as of COVID restrictions. One of the Volunteers will take all the garbage to the dump at the end of event.

For any further inquiries or questions, send a private message to KCCA or email at

[email protected]