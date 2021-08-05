Chilliwack MLA’s, BC NDP Announce New Training and Job Funding Programs

Fraser Valley – Both Chilliwack MLA’s Dan Coulter and Kelli Paddon say people whose jobs were affected by COVID-19, and those in vulnerable or underrepresented groups, will be able to access new training and job opportunities to find their place as our economy recovers from COVID-19. “Proud we’re supporting accessible training programs that prioritize groups like recent immigrants, people with disabilities, or survivors of domestic violence, who often face barriers to employment,” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack. “These investments mean that more people will be equipped with the skills they need to pursue careers they love.”

“During my time as a vocational counsellor, I became very familiar with the great work done at both Buxton Consulting and Triangle Community Services,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent. “Our government knows that investing in programs coming out of great organizations like these is going to make such a difference in people’s lives across the Fraser Valley and the province.”

MLA Paddon says a total of $95 million has been allocated to organizations around the province that provide skills training and employment services to over 9,000 people. This investment includes both provincial and federal funding through the Canada-B.C. Workforce Development Agreement.

Many programs are already underway and additional training opportunities will start in the next few months. Programs being offered in Chilliwack include:

Service Provider Total Funding Number of Participants Program Name Training Communities Archway Community Services $ 385,598 48 Immigrant Job Shop Chilliwack, Mission, Abbotsford, Langley Buxton Consulting Ltd $ 516,000 60 Inclusive Valuable Employment Skills Training (InVEST) Mission, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Hope Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) BC $1,017,165 72 Bridging the Gap Program Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack Mission Community Skills Centre Society $ 546,750 50 Empowering Youth Entrepreneur Program Greater Vancouver, Campbell River, Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack Mission Community Skills Centre Society $ 669,331 40 Wild Craft Food Program Langley, Mission, Abbotsford, Chilliwack Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS) $ 399,688 36 Intercultural Ability to Disability Program Vancouver, Surrey, Delta, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, White Rock, Langley, New Westminister, Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Burnaby, North Vancouver, Port Moody, Richmond, Agassiz, Boston Bar, Squamish, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission, Victoria, Duncan, Nanaimo, Kelowna, Kamloops, Vernon, Penticton, Osoyoos, Oliver, Summerland, West Bank Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS) Society $ 396,216 36 SAFE Program Vancouver, Surrey, Delta, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, White Rock, Langley, New Westminster, Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Burnaby, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Port Moody, Richmond, Agassiz, Boston Bar, Squamish, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission Progressive Intercultural Community Services Society (PICS) $ 367,440 40 PICS E-Agriculture Training Program Vancouver, Surrey, Delta, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, White Rock, Langley, New Westminster, Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Burnaby, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Port Moody, Richmond, Agassiz, Boston Bar, Squamish, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission Triangle Community Resources Inc $ 510,000 50 Reaching Independence Through Employment Chilliwack, Mission, Abbotsford Triangle Community Resources Inc. $ 542,500 50 RITE Program Abbotsford, Mission and Maple Ridge and Chilliwack Western Community College $ 270,288 32 Medical Office Assistant Program Vancouver, Surrey, White Rock, New Westminster, Burnaby, Richmond, Abbotsford, Delta, Langley, Chilliwack YMCA Greater Vancouver $ 404,056 55 Early Childhood Education Assistant Training program Abbotsford, Burnaby, Chilliwack, Coquitlam, Delta, Gibsons, Langley, New Westminster, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Richmond, Sechelt, Surrey, Vancouver, White Rock, North Vancouver, West Vancouver YMCA of Greater Vancouver $ 338,626 45 Youth Mean Business Program Abbotsford, Burnaby, Chilliwack, Coquitlam, Delta, Gibsons, Langley, New Westminster, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Richmond, Sechelt, Surrey, Vancouver, White Rock, North Vancouver, West Vancouver Young Women’s Christian Association YWCA $ 420,957 62 Axis Program Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey, Richmond, Delta, Langley, North Vancouver, Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Mission

This is part of the Government’s Economic Recovery Plan to help thousands of people upskill or reskill and find good, sustainable jobs. These programs complement a provincial investment of $20 million earlier this year for short-term training projects to help people enter or rejoin the workforce.

FYI: https://news.gov.bc.ca/25086

If you are an employer seeking funding to train new or existing staff, see B.C. Employer Training Grant: https://www.workbc.ca/Employer-Resources/BC-Employer-Training-Grant.aspx

If you are unemployed and looking for a program that can help you get back on your feet and into the labour market, see STE Economic Recovery Programs:

https://www.workbc.ca/Training-Education/STE-Economic-Recovery-Programs.aspx