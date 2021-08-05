Chilliwack MLA’s, BC NDP Announce New Training and Job Funding Programs

Chilliwack MLA's Kelli Paddon and Dan Coulter

Posted By: Don Lehn August 5, 2021

Fraser Valley – Both Chilliwack MLA’s Dan Coulter and Kelli Paddon say people whose jobs were affected by COVID-19, and those in vulnerable or underrepresented groups, will be able to access new training and job opportunities to find their place as our economy recovers from COVID-19. “Proud we’re supporting accessible training programs that prioritize groups like recent immigrants, people with disabilities, or survivors of domestic violence, who often face barriers to employment,” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack. “These investments mean that more people will be equipped with the skills they need to pursue careers they love.”

“During my time as a vocational counsellor, I became very familiar with the great work done at both Buxton Consulting and Triangle Community Services,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent. “Our government knows that investing in programs coming out of great organizations like these is going to make such a difference in people’s lives across the Fraser Valley and the province.” 

MLA Paddon says a total of $95 million has been allocated to organizations around the province that provide skills training and employment services to over 9,000 people. This investment includes both provincial and federal funding through the Canada-B.C. Workforce Development Agreement.  

Many programs are already underway and additional training opportunities will start in the next few months. Programs being offered in Chilliwack include: 

Service ProviderTotal FundingNumber of ParticipantsProgram NameTraining Communities
Archway Community Services$ 385,59848Immigrant Job ShopChilliwack, Mission, Abbotsford, Langley
Buxton Consulting Ltd$ 516,00060Inclusive Valuable Employment Skills Training (InVEST)Mission, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Hope
Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) BC$1,017,16572Bridging the Gap ProgramAbbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack
Mission Community Skills Centre Society$ 546,75050Empowering Youth Entrepreneur ProgramGreater Vancouver, Campbell River, Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack
Mission Community Skills Centre Society$ 669,33140Wild Craft Food ProgramLangley, Mission, Abbotsford, Chilliwack
Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS)$ 399,68836Intercultural Ability to Disability ProgramVancouver, Surrey, Delta, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, White Rock, Langley, New Westminister, Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Burnaby, North Vancouver, Port Moody, Richmond, Agassiz, Boston Bar, Squamish, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission, Victoria, Duncan, Nanaimo, Kelowna, Kamloops, Vernon, Penticton, Osoyoos, Oliver, Summerland, West Bank
Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS) Society$ 396,21636SAFE ProgramVancouver, Surrey, Delta, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, White Rock, Langley, New Westminster, Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Burnaby, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Port Moody, Richmond, Agassiz, Boston Bar, Squamish, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission
Progressive Intercultural Community Services Society (PICS)$ 367,44040PICS E-Agriculture Training ProgramVancouver, Surrey, Delta, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, White Rock, Langley, New Westminster, Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Burnaby, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Port Moody, Richmond, Agassiz, Boston Bar, Squamish, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission
Triangle Community Resources Inc$ 510,00050Reaching Independence Through EmploymentChilliwack, Mission, Abbotsford
Triangle Community Resources Inc.$ 542,50050RITE ProgramAbbotsford, Mission and Maple Ridge and Chilliwack
Western Community College$ 270,28832Medical Office Assistant ProgramVancouver, Surrey, White Rock, New Westminster, Burnaby, Richmond, Abbotsford, Delta, Langley, Chilliwack
YMCA Greater Vancouver$ 404,05655Early Childhood Education Assistant Training programAbbotsford, Burnaby, Chilliwack, Coquitlam, Delta, Gibsons, Langley, New Westminster, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Richmond, Sechelt, Surrey, Vancouver, White Rock, North Vancouver, West Vancouver
YMCA of Greater Vancouver$ 338,62645Youth Mean Business ProgramAbbotsford, Burnaby, Chilliwack, Coquitlam, Delta, Gibsons, Langley, New Westminster, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Richmond, Sechelt, Surrey, Vancouver, White Rock, North Vancouver, West Vancouver
Young Women’s Christian Association YWCA$ 420,95762Axis ProgramVancouver, Burnaby, Surrey, Richmond, Delta, Langley, North Vancouver, Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Mission

This is part of the Government’s Economic Recovery Plan to help thousands of people upskill or reskill and find good, sustainable jobs. These programs complement a provincial investment of $20 million earlier this year for short-term training projects to help people enter or rejoin the workforce. 

FYI:  https://news.gov.bc.ca/25086

If you are an employer seeking funding to train new or existing staff, see B.C. Employer Training Grant:  https://www.workbc.ca/Employer-Resources/BC-Employer-Training-Grant.aspx 

If you are unemployed and looking for a program that can help you get back on your feet and into the labour market, see STE Economic Recovery Programs:

https://www.workbc.ca/Training-Education/STE-Economic-Recovery-Programs.aspx

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Chilliwack MLA’s, BC NDP Announce New Training and Job Funding Programs"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.