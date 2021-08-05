UPDATE – IN CUSTODY – AbbyPD Searching for Dolphus Dominique – Outstanding Assault Warrant

Abbotsford – AUGUST 5 UPDATE – Around 6PM on Thursday, APD stated that Dominique turned himself into Abby PD.

AUGUST 4 ORIGINAL STORY – Abby PD need your help to assist Patrol Officers & Intimate Partner Violence Detectives in locating Dolphus Dominique.

He has an outstanding warrant of arrest for Assault. If you see him or know his whereabouts, please call 604-859-5225 or text 222973.